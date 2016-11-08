Home / News

Fontenot elected to 2nd term in District 4 council race

Tue, 2016-11-08 21:58

District 4 Councilman James Fontenot and his wife Jennifer pose for a picture Tuesday night after Fontenot was elected to a second term on the Morgan City Council, garnering 65 percent of the vote and defeating challenger Tommy Minton. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Incumbent James Fontenot has defeated challenger Tommy Minton in the District 4 Morgan City Council race. Fontenot got 65 percent, or 760 votes, to Minton's 35 percent, or 415 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.

