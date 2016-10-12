Cooking up something good

St. Mary Parish School employees spend their last day of fall break Tuesday participating in professional development activities. Cafeteria managers watch Carolyn Gooch, national account manager for K-12 at Dannon, demonstrate how to make yogurt parfaits and operate a yogurt dispense machine. Cafeteria managers in the picture, from left, are Marketa Jones, substitute manager at Hattie Watts, and Karen Davis, manager at Patterson Junior High School.