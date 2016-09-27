Church will open kitchen for needy

Bayou Vista Community Fellowship Church is opening up the Hope and Love Soup Kitchen on Oct. 6 to meet the needs of residents west of Morgan City.

The kitchen will serve lunch from noon to 1:15 p.m. As of right now, lunch will be served once a week until the church is able to assess what is needed.

The idea was conceived due to the lack of access to soup kitchens or free midday meals west of Morgan City.

“If we look at the area across the bridge on the Morgan City side, there are several avenues available to people,” said the Rev. Brian Head, pastor of Bayou Vista Community Fellowship.

“But on this side of the river, there really weren’t any avenues available.”

Meals are designated for homeless and low-income persons. But the church is not checking documentation to see who qualifies to eat a meal.

“We’re not,” Head said. “We all feel like, if they have a need that’s all that matters. And they’re going to reach out to people with a need. So we’re not going to monitor all of that.”

Donations for food items come from the congregation and friends of the congregation, Head said. There is no partnership with an organization to help with meal costs.

The church is hosting a community food drive Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 in hopes to create a surplus for future meal preparations, with items being accepted from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We welcome anyone in need,” Head said. “Everyone’s definition of a need is different. But we’re reaching out to anyone in need.

“And we would like them to spread the word. We can’t reach everyone that may be in need but if they spread the word to their family and friends they know who to send in our direction and we sure appreciate it.”

For more information and volunteer opportunities, contact the church at 985-399-3433.