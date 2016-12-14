Christmas open house

Above, McKynlee Grizzaffi, 1, of Morgan City, walks around from tree to tree touching ornaments in arms reach during the 21st Annual Weddell-Williams & Cypress Sawmill Christmas Tree Festival open house Tuesday night at the Louisiana State Museum near Patterson. Below, J.B. Maitland Elementary Principal’s Place Kids sing Christmas carols at the event. The festival features Christmas trees decorated by local organizations and students from St. Mary Parish Schools. Maitland Principal’s List students won first place, Stephensville Elementary placed second and St. Mary Talented Art Students followed in third place. (The Daily Review/Shea Drake)