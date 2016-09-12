Child dies in boat collision near Amelia

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident in St. Mary Parish that occurred at 2 p.m. Sunday, said LDWF Enforcement Division spokesperson Adam Einck .

The boating incident was located at Bayou Cheramie in Amelia, which claimed the life of Jaidyn Montet , 7, of Bayou L’Ourse.

Agents learned that a Triton bass boat with one person on board collided with a 20-foot aluminum vessel with four people on board, including Montet , while in a curve on the bayou.

An ambulance transported Montet’s body to Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City. She was pronounced dead with severe head trauma. The operator of the aluminum vessel was also treated for minor injuries.

Wildlife and Fisheries will be the lead investigative agency for the boating incident. Agents do not suspect alcohol played a role in this collision.