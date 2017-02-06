Chevron exec. to speak in Morgan City

A Chevron executive will visit Morgan City Wednesday to discuss the state of oil and gas exploration in the Gulf of Mexico and the gulf’s potential future production.

Stephen Thurston, vice president for Chevron North America Exploration and Production Company, will be the guest speaker during the Atchafalaya Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute meeting at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City.

A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m. The meeting is only open to API members, but people may sign up for membership at the meeting. Coats are requested.

Thurston’s talk will give an overview of the deep water Gulf of Mexico and its potential for years to come.

Thurston is in charge of the company’s Deepwater Exploration and Products Business Unit, which is responsible for all of Chevron’s exploration and project development work in the deep water Gulf of Mexico.

He is a native of Denver, Colorado, and has a master’s in geology from the University of Washington. Since starting his career with Chevron in 1982, Thurston has held a variety of leadership positions, including exploration supervisor for all of California’s coastal basins, exploration supervisor for the Gulf of Mexico shelf and profit center manager for the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

More recently, Thurston has served as country manager for Chevron upstream in Brazil and general manager of strategic planning for Chevron Corp. before moving into his current position in 2008.