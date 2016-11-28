Brown's owner looks forward to 'next chapter'

After 40 years of business in Morgan City, Brown’s Jewelers owner Price L. Hains Jr. said it’s time for the next chapter.

Brown’s Jewelers will soon close its doors for good. A final date has not yet been determined.

“We’re kind of playing it by ear,” Hains said. “We’re going to go through Christmas and see where we stand and that’s all I can say right now.”

The jewelry store originally opened in 1977 in the 7500 block of La. 182 by Skipper’s Sporting Goods.

The store relocated to its present location on the 6400 block of La. 182 in 2002 and has remained for 14 years.

Hains reached a moment of clarity that made him re-evaluate retirement.

“I had a little health scare this summer,” Hains said. “It didn’t amount to too much but it kind of made me look in the mirror. My wife and I talked about it.

“All of our children are doing something else. They’re in other professions.

“Rather than selling to a stranger or an outsider who might not represent me or our family in the right way, I chose to have a big, giant sale and that would be for our customers and friends from all over.”

Hains did get an offer from some people out of town.

“But I didn’t want to sell it to anybody that we really didn’t know,” Hains said.

Hains will have owned Brown’s for 40 years on Jan. 1, 2017. He bought the store at the age of 25 and last Sunday he turned 65. But he’s been in the jewelry business for 50 years.

Through the years, the store carried “the most sought after brands that were available like Kirk Kara, Tacori , Pandora, etc. …”

It was important to stay abreast of styles and the name brands, Hains said.

Over the years, he’s seen changes in the jewelry industry.

In “the jewelry business there’s been a lot of changes,” Hains said. “Everybody used to wear yellow gold. And now, people wear a lot of white gold.

“We sell more big diamonds today than we used to. I think back in the ’50s and ’60s, people were more conservative and thrifty. But all in all, it’s been good.”

And like most business over the years, it’s been affected by economic downturns in the oil and gas industry.

“I think everybody kind of slowed down that’s involved in the oil type of situation,” Hains said. “Yes, we had some rough months but we had some pretty decent months.

“All in all, we found a way to survive. We feel like everything is going to be good.”

He wants to make it clear, though, that the current state of the economy is not why the store is closing.

“It’s just because it’s time,” Hains said. “I don’t want to be here in a walker.”

Although he looks forward to the next chapter, closing is difficult.

“It’s been a bittersweet kind of thing because we have customers asking us where should they go and what are they going to do,” Hains said.

“We have people that have grabbed my arm and gave me a big hug for being sweet to them. We’re always sweet to everybody.

“And I think that’s what people are going to miss, because we’re just good people. No matter who you are or where you come from, we’re family over here.

“And that’s the thing about our store. People feel comfortable when they come here.”

Customer Kristin Wiggins came by the store to pick up her new diamond earrings on Friday. She requested to see Hains, as many customers do.

Wiggins said that when her husband, Sennet Wiggins, was shopping for her in 2005, he trusted Hains to help him find the perfect engagement ring.

“He wanted to meet only with Mr. Price because he didn’t trust anybody,” Kristin Wiggins said. “Because I had told him both our families had gone way back and known each other for years.”

Sennet Wiggins bought books on diamonds, Kristin Wiggins said.

And Hains sat down with him, pulling up every single diamond of interest on the screen just so that Sennet Wiggins would feel comfortable with his purchase of a lifetime.

“He took lots of time with him, and he made sure that everything he wanted was perfect,” Kristin Wiggins said. “That’s appreciated. So, we always come back here.”

One former employee, Karen Hudson, came back after working there three years ago to help with closing out the store. She worked part-time as a salesperson at Brown’s approximately three to four years.

Hains taught her a lot about stones.

“First of all, he’s a great boss and great teacher,” Hudson said. “He’s a very loyal person. He treats his people well. This is the one place you could come to that you could trust.

“I’m very sad. It’s a big loss for Morgan City.”

“We’ve always had some great employees here,” Hains said. “I’m going to do the best I can to make sure they carry on some kind of way.”

Hains is grateful for the support of customers over the years.

“I really want everybody to know how appreciative and thankful I am that they trusted me, held me in high integrity with their jewelry, diamond and gold purchases all these years,” Hains said.

To show his appreciation to customers, prices on jewelry have been discounted.

“The main thing is, I’m having this sale because I know it’s time for me to retire,” Hains said. “I just can’t sell the business.

“I want to give my customers a chance to come get a piece of jewelry at rock bottom prices. That’s a better thing than just outright selling it.”

And while this time is bittersweet for him, he looks forward to a new chapter enjoying life without the stress of business.

“I’m at a point where I need to turn the chapter and maybe have a few less stressful years, hopefully,” Hains said. “I think I’ve earned it. I think I deserve it.”