Boil advisory issued for St. Mary Waterworks District 5; includes Calumet to east side of Franklin

Officials with St. Mary Parish Waterworks District 5, which covers areas from Calumet to the east side of Franklin, issued a boil water advisory Sunday and expect to keep the advisory in effect until sometime Wednesday, Board President Glenn Blood said Tuesday.

A power failure Sunday at a Cleco substation caused pressure to drop at the water treatment plant in Centerville, enough to cause the state Department of Health and Hospitals to require the district to issue a boil water notice, Blood said. District officials have sent off water samples to be tested and expect results to receive the results Wednesday, he said. The state will then tell district officials whether the boil advisory can be removed.

Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan said the boil advisory doesn't affect anyone who gets their water from the city of Patterson, which includes customers the city services outside of the city limits on Red Cypress Road.