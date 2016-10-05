Berwick’s 12th Night Out Against Crime promotes unity

The police department and housing authority continued a 12-year tradition Tuesday night that has helped build unity and trust between police officers and the community, officials said.

The two agencies partnered to host their 12th annual Night Out Against Crime at the Berwick Housing Authority.

Housing officials and police led the community in starting the Night Out Against Crime in St. Mary Parish, said Clarence Robinson, Berwick Housing Authority executive director. The number 12 signifies “government and establishment” in the Bible, he said.

Police Chief James Richard said the Night Out Against Crime allows officers to interact with kids and creates a sense of trust.

“They know us personally. They call the office and personally ask for a patrolman that’s working to come by and talk to them about a problem,” Richard said.

“These guys are approachable,” Robinson said of Berwick police officers.

All food, games and entertainment were free of charge Tuesday.

Robinson called on residents to give “honor and respect for our leadership in our community.”

Berwick is extremely fortunate to have “good leadership and protection, and I think sometimes we take things for granted in our community,” Robinson said. “Not too many people have that in this country.”

Community members must stay unified for the community to continue to flourish, Robinson said.

The housing authority’s purpose is “to make sure that people are living in decent, safe and sanitary housing conditions,” Robinson said.

Good housing is only possible with good policing, he said.

Richard encouraged anyone who needs help from the police department to not hesitate to call. Berwick police are “community-oriented” and respond to any complaints they receive.

But they can only address complaints if people call police, he said.

“Don’t assume that the police department knows everything,” Richard said. Police don’t know everything that’s going on without the public’s help.

The first thing Robinson did upon becoming director of the Berwick Housing Authority 15 years ago was ask police for assistance with the authority, he said.

Police haven’t had many problems in the housing authority since Robinson took over as director, Richard said. Robinson has an effective screening process in place to determine who gets in public housing, Richard said.

Berwick police and housing officials have a good relationship to be able to address any problems that occur within public housing, Richard said.

During Tuesday’s night out, officers gave kids fingerprint card packets that included paper to take fingerprints, a cotton swab to get a DNA sample and a place to store a hair sample for their parents to keep for identification purposes.

In addition to Berwick police officers, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit attended the event. Rogers Petting Zoo of Bayou Blue was on hand to let kids pet a variety of animals.

Robinson thanked many people and organizations for their assistance in putting on the event, including Clarissa Adams, Janice McIntyre, Mike Rodrigue, the Berwick mayor and council, G&J Land & Marine Food Distributors, J.J. Starbuck, housing authority resident volunteers, Cypress Point Fresh Market, Raymond Price and Dat Sauce.