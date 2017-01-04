Bears still on the move

Black bears are out and about in the Tri-City area, but proper use of bear-proof garbage cans in the area appears to be limiting their presence in residential areas.

Two black bears were seen within the past week in a residential area in Patterson and by U.S. 90 in Berwick.

A couple of bears were also spotted in the Franklin area, said Catherine Siracusa, St. Mary Parish black bear conflict officer. St. Mary has had a normal amount of activity for the foraging season that began in August and is still ongoing, though it usually slacks off a bit in December or January, she said.

One bear sighting occurred Thursday in Berwick, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, while KATC-Lafayette reported another sighting Saturday in Patterson.

Bear fatalities have been relatively high since Thanksgiving. At least four bears have been struck by vehicles along U.S. 90 from Calumet to Centerville during that time, Siracusa said. A typical year will see 10 to 14 bear deaths on U.S. 90 in St. Mary.

Siracusa has received “a handful” of recent reports of bears knocking over garbage cans, but the animals weren’t able to get in the cans because the cans were properly locked. Residents in certain areas of the parish, particularly south of the railroad tracks in Patterson where bear activity is greatest, use bear-proof cans.

“Residents have noticed less activity in those areas because the bears are not being rewarded,” Siracusa said.

In November, the Patterson City Council removed warnings as a penalty for violating proper use of bear-proof trash cans to encourage people to lock their cans and to try to keep bears from getting into residential areas, Siracusa said.

The new penalties for improper use of the trash can are a $50-$150 fine for the first violation and a $150-$1,000 fine for successive violations. The Patterson Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are enforcing citations to violators.

Residents along River Road in Berwick also use bear-proof cans.

If you see a bear, Siracusa advises that you make as much noise as possible to scare the bear away.

Anyone who sees or suspects bear activity in a particular area may call the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Lafayette office at 337-262-2080.