Arizona man sentenced to 7 years in prison for traveling to Morgan City to have sex with minor

A Arizona man was sentenced Thursday to 84 months in prison for traveling from Texas to Morgan to engage in sexual activity with a minor, U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley said in a news release.

Jonathan Glosch, 26, of Golden Valley, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi on one count of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender. According to the July 8 guilty plea, Glosch was traveling with an Arizona family in November of 2015 on their way to Louisiana. The family asked Glosch to leave the trip while in Texas. The mother believed he was having an inappropriate relationship with their 14-year-old daughter.

Glosch stayed in contact with the daughter telling her that he had feelings for her and that they would run away together. He stole an automobile while in Texas and followed the family to Morgan City, the release said. On Dec. 3, 2015, he picked up the daughter without the family’s knowledge and drove to Lafayette Parish. Law enforcement agents used information provided by the parents to track the defendant. The juvenile female was found with Glosch in the back of the vehicle, the release said.

The FBI, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Morgan City Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moore prosecuted the case. This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

