Home / News

81st Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival ribbon-cutting

Fri, 2016-09-02 13:41

(Skeets Photo Service)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to open the 81st Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival, which continues through Monday. Among those present were Festival Queen Jeanne Marie Hidalgo, Festival King Ray Autrey, Children’s Day King Jalen Jamal Butler, Children’s Day Queen Audrey Jane Cheramie, board members and workers of the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival, Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, Berwick Mayor Louis Ratcliff, Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, Parish president David Hanagriff, parish officials, family and friends.

