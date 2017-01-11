2017 Cypress Sawmill Festival canceled; Organizers say declining revenues, bad weather the past few years led to decision

Organizers of the Cypress Sawmill Festival near Patterson have made the decision to not hold the festival, normally held in April, in 2017, due to decreasing revenues and bad weather conditions the past few years, Acting Festival Chairman Jeff LaGrange said in a news release.

"It is with a great deal of sadness that we must report to you that the committee of volunteers that have given so much of their lives to put on a family oriented festival for the past 25 years, has made the most difficult decision to suspend the Festival for 2017," LaGrange said.

The festival began being held in 1991 at Kemper Williams Park as way to help fund the Cypress Sawmill Museum and to provide wholesome family fun for people in the Tri-City area, the release said.

"Unfortunately, Mother Nature has bombarded our fun for the last three years with rain outs leading to severely decreasing revenues," he said.

"We have not been able to provide any resources to the museum for several years," LaGrange said.

That reason, the parish economy's severe decline "and an apathetic society that is unwilling to volunteer to help" forced officials to make the difficult decision, he said.

LaGrange and the committee thanked the many donors and volunteers that have made the festival a success for so many years. Many people have worked hundreds of hours "without recognition for many years and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts," he said.

Committee members encourage people to visit the Wedell-Williams Memorial Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum and to support the museum with donations through its various fundraisers.