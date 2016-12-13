‘Safety zone’ in effect by Calumet Cut

The U.S. Coast Guard is establishing a temporary safety zone for all navigable waters of the Wax Lake Outlet near U.S. 90 at the Calumet Cut, southward for 2,300 feet, according to a news release.

Vessels are prohibited from entering into this zone unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port of Morgan City or a designated representative.

The safety zone is effective from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15. The safety zone is in effect while pipeline work is underway in the area.