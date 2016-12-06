Sheriff's office seeks Assistance with Christmas decoration theft

On November 28, 2016, a deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a theft of Christmas decorations from a yard on Middle Road in Bayou Vista.

During the investigation, the deputy learned that a subject was seen on video surveillance taking a set of Christmas lollipop lights from the resident’s yard. The subject arrives in an SUV, gets out of the vehicle, takes the Christmas decorations, and leaves the area in the vehicle.

Deputies are seeking information on the identity of the person seen in the video. Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622, 337-828-1960, or through the Contact Us link at www.stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.