Home / News

Sheriff's office seeks Assistance with Christmas decoration theft

Tue, 2016-12-06 11:03
Staff Report

On November 28, 2016, a deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a theft of Christmas decorations from a yard on Middle Road in Bayou Vista.

During the investigation, the deputy learned that a subject was seen on video surveillance taking a set of Christmas lollipop lights from the resident’s yard. The subject arrives in an SUV, gets out of the vehicle, takes the Christmas decorations, and leaves the area in the vehicle.

Deputies are seeking information on the identity of the person seen in the video. Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622, 337-828-1960, or through the Contact Us link at www.stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media