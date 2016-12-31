Pontoon barge taken in Morgan City
Sat, 2016-12-31 10:35
Staff Report
Morgan City Police Department seeks the public's assistance regarding a missing barge.
The pontoon barge, which is 5 feet by 25 feet, was taken sometime between Dec. 16 and Dec. 19 from the construction site on Front Street in Morgan City where the new wharf is being installed.
If you have seen the barge or have any information on this theft please contact the Morgan City Police Detective Division at 985-380-4605
