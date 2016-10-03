Police: Man booked on crack cocaine charge

A 20-year-old Morgan City man was arrested on a crack cocaine charge and on a warrant, said Morgan City Police Chief James Blair in a news release.

— Nyjul T. Hillebrandt, 20, of Lawrence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and a warrant for failure to appear for theft of goods.

A patrolling officer observed a subject walking in the area of Fifth and Duke streets acting in a suspicious manner. The officer stopped and spoke with the subject, identified as Hillebrandt.

Reports indicate that Hillebrandt’s behavior aroused the officer’s suspicions that Hillebrandt may be involved in illegal drug activity.

A search was conducted when the officer located suspected crack cocaine, which was believed to be packaged for distribution.

A warrants check also revealed that Hillebrandt had a warrant through the 6th Ward Morgan City Court.

Hillebrandt was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

Blair reported the following:

—Terrance M. Ballet Jr., 22, of Bud Street in Franklin, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Friday on warrants for failure to appear for no turn signal and failure to appear for driving under suspension.

Ballet was transported from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail to the Morgan City Police Department in regard to warrants held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court.

Ballet was booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated.

—Gregory W. Ballance , 18, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Friday on a warrant probation violation.

Ballance turned himself in at the Morgan City Police Department where he was arrested on a warrant held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Ballance was booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated.

—Channing C. Riley, 34, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Friday on charges of theft of goods, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a local business on Brashear Avenue in regard to a theft. The officers arrived when they were told by employees that a subject was observed taking money out of a transfer container and then fleeing the area.

A description of the subject was provided and Riley, who matched the description, was located in the area moments later.

During an investigation, reports indicate that Riley gave officers a false name. The officers uncovered evidence linking Riley to the alleged theft. Riley was also believed to be drinking and was suspected to be intoxicated.

Riley was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Frank D. Peavy , 44, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:49 a.m. Saturday on the charges of driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer.

An officer patrolling the area of La. 182 near Myrtle Street observed a vehicle traveling out of its proper lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and officers identified Peavy as the driver.

During a traffic investigation, reports indicate that Peavy was suspected to be concealing an unknown substance inside his mouth, believed to be illegal narcotics.

Peavy was ordered by officers to discharge the substance from his mouth. Peavy refused to do so and swallowed the unknown substance.

Peavy was also suspected to have been drinking and was believed to have been intoxicated.

Peavy was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for further chemical testing where Peavy refused the Intoxilyzer 5000. Peavy was booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated.

—Jason Bailey, 39, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:43 a.m. Sunday on a charge for criminal trespassing.

An officer responded to an address on Front Street in regard to a subject trespassing. The officer arrived and located a subject, identified as Bailey, on private property.

The officer spoke with the land owner who told the officer that Bailey did not have permission to be on the property.

Bailey was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Joseph M. Price, 44, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear for criminal trespassing.

Price was located by officers in the area of Second and Brownell streets where he was arrested on a warrant held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court.

Price was transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Rickie J. Hayes, 52, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Sunday on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to an address on Oak Street in regard to a reported battery. When officers arrived they spoke with a subject who showed signs of a battery.

The subject told the officers that Hayes was at the residence when Hayes committed a battery on the victim and fled the area. A description was provided and officers located Hayes in the area moments later.

During an investigation, evidence of the alleged battery was uncovered by officers. Hayes was also suspected to have been drinking and was believed to be intoxicated. Hayes was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 112 complaints and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Kaitlynn A. Spradling , 17, of Fifth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:28 a.m. Saturday for maximum speed limit violation.

A deputy traveling on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling at 81 miles per hour in a posted 55 miles per hour zone.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Spradling. Following the investigation, Spradling was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 4.

—Michael Torres, 25, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:58 p.m. on a warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

Torres was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and booked on the warrant. Bail is set at $100,000.

—Russell Toups Jr., 42, of Liberty Street in Houma, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Sunday on the charges of three counts possession of legend drugs (metformin, cephalexin and enalapril), possession of suboxone , Adderall, Xanax, methadone, drug paraphernalia and warrants from the 32nd Judicial District for probation violation and Houma City Court for driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle parked in a parking lot off of U.S. 90. The deputy made contact with two people in the car, Toups and a female subject.

While speaking with them, the deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located several prescription pill bottles containing different types of pills.

During the course of the investigation, the deputy found that Toups was in possession of the drugs but that his name did not match the names on the prescription bottles.

The deputy also found syringes in the vehicle. Two warrants for Toups were also located. The deputy transported him to the parish jail for booking. No bail is set.

—Austin Spillman , 18, of Fern Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Sunday on the charges of illegal use of a weapon, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, flight from an officer and hunting or discharge of firearms prohibited.

—Mark Mayon III, 19, of Shady Grove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Sunday for resisting an officer.

A deputy responded to a call of a reported discharge of a firearm at Kemper Williams Park in Patterson. The deputy observed a pick-up truck traveling at a high rate of speed down Cotten Road and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the truck ran the stop sign at U.S. 90, crossed the roadway, and continued to travel onto La. 182 towards Patterson. The vehicle was located parked at a business off of La. 182.

The deputy observed a dead deer in the bed of the truck and several firearms inside the vehicle. The driver and passenger had fled the scene.

Due to the nature of the crime, agents of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division were contacted.

Later in the evening, Sheriff’s deputies received information from Patterson Police that a suspect turned himself in at the Patterson Police Department. Deputies made contact with the driver, Spillman, and a passenger, Mayon .

During the course of the investigation, Spillman admitted that while driving on Cotten Road he saw a deer and shot the animal. Spillman and Mayon then loaded the deer into the back of the pick-up truck and fled the area when they saw the Sheriff’s deputy. Mayon and Spillman then abandoned the truck.

The deer and firearms were turned over to Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents. Both suspects were transported to the parish jail for booking. Mayon was released on a $1,000 bond.

No bail is set for Spillman .

—Seth Lovett, 29, of Wilson Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 5:34 a.m. today on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy investigating a separate complaint made contact with Lovett at his residence and located the warrant for his arrest. The deputy transported Lovett to the parish jail for booking. No bail is set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Porfirio Perez, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Sunday on the charges of unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification, red light violation, driver must be licensed, license plate expired, no proof of insurance, and resisting an officer.

—Trey Robin, 19, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Sunday on a charge for disturbing the peace and a warrant for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear speeding.

Robin remains jailed. Bail is set at $176.

— Dylon Chellette, 22, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Sunday on a charge for disturbing the peace. Chellette was released on bail set at $176.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Markell Davis, 18, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Saturday on charges for possession of amphetamine and diazepam with intent to distribute and possession of schedule 4 drug with intent to distribute. Davis remains jailed. No bail is set.

— Abriahn Baker, 20, of Gabriel in Patterson, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. Sunday on the charge of simple battery involving domestic abuse. Baker was transferred to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

—Shane Doucet, 42, of Kem Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Saturday on a charge for disturbing the peace. Doucet was released on bail set at $413.