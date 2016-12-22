Patterson man wanted for aggravated battery

A 28-year-old Patterson man is wanted for aggravated second degree battery requiring medical attention and criminal damage to property, Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said in a news release.

An emergency 911 call was received at approximately 8:22 p.m. Wednesday by Patterson Police Department regarding a fight, LaSalle said.

The wanted subject Brock J. Broussard is a black male standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Broussard was last seen wearing a red long sleeve hoodie, brownish colored jeans with a lion logo on the pockets and red converse tennis shoes.

The last known address for the subject is 906 First Street in Patterson.

Broussard is considered armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution, LaSalle said. Anyone found aiding and abetting Broussard will be charged.

Anyone with any information regarding Broussard’s whereabouts is to contact Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161 or 985-412-6860.