Morgan City radio logs for Sept. 26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Sept. 23
6:41 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Theft.
7:52 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Traffic complaint.
8:46 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.
9:05 a.m. 1000 block of Pine Street; Burglary.
9:20 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Complaint.
9:34 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
10:35 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Civil issue.
10:36 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.
11:24 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Battery.
1:14 p.m. 600 block of First Street; Theft.
1:24 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic complaint.
1:37 p.m. La. 70; Traffic complaint.
1:43 p.m. Morgan City; Warrant.
2:28 p.m. Front and Onstead streets; Medical.
3:46 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Civil issue.
3:48 p.m. 100 block of Flamingo Street; Alarm.
3:49 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.
6:37 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
6:49 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Medical.
7:18 p.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Animal.
7:45 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
8:47 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Welfare concern.
8:47 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:12 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Theft.
11 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
11:17 p.m. 700 block of Florence Street; Alarm.
11:42 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
Saturday, Sept. 24
2:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
4:01 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
4:10 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
9:47 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
11:16 a.m. 700 block of Third Street; Public intoxication.
11:29 a.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Stand by.
11:50 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
11:55 a.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Assistance.
12:16 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Medical.
1:43 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Medical.
1:47 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Suspicious person.
2:21 p.m. 1500 block of Third Street; Complaint.
3:04 p.m. 100 block of Montana Street; Suspicious person.
3:42 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
5:38 p.m. La. 182; Traffic incident.
5:38 p.m. La. 182; Traffic complaint.
5:53 p.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Loud music.
6:14 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
6:35 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.
7:49 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.
8:26 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.
8:52 p.m. 1300 block of Nebraska Street; Civil issue.
9 p.m. Onstead Street and Federal Avenue; Robbery.
9:33 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.
10:53 p.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Loud music.
Sunday, Sept. 25
12:05 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Narcotics complaint.
12:18 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
12:59 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:09 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
1:26 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
1:45 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
3:25 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:55 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
4:50 a.m. Sixth and Fig streets; Disturbance.
5:38 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Remove subject.
7:19 a.m. Federal Avenue and Louisa Street; Vehicle accident.
8:02 a.m. Victor II and Martin Luther King boulevards; Arrest.
8:56 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft of goods.
9:12 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Animal complaint.
10:40 a.m. 2200 block of Allison Street; Arrest.
11:33 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
12:54 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Assistance.
1:53 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Alarm.
3:11 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.
3:46 p.m. 2200 block of Elm Street; Remove subject.
5:07 p.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Civil complaint.
5:21 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Assistance.
5:21 p.m. Terrebonne and Sixth streets; Hang up call.
5:25 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
5:54 p.m. 800 block of Third Street; Civil complaint.
6:58 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Narcotics complaint.
7:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:15 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
8:51 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Burglary.
10:05 p.m. Garber Street and Levee Road; Suspicious subject.
Monday, Sept. 26
12:39 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:06 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
- Log in to post comments