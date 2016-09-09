Morgan City Police radio logs for Sept. 9

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Sept. 8

5:12 a.m. Seventh and Clothilde streets; Animal complaint.

7:23 a.m. 900 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Juvenile matter.

8:19 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.

9:30 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:40 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Vehicle burglary.

10:18 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.

10:29 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Civil matter.

10:36 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Theft.

11:08 a.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

11:27 a.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Burglary.

11:38 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Battery.

12:51 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Theft.

1:04 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.

3:29 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Animal complaint.

4:38 p.m. 1700 block of Elk Street; 911 hang up.

4:53 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Stalled vehicle.

5:02 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.

5:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

5:33 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Assistance.

6:08 p.m. Morgan City Jail; Arrest.

6:59 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Reckless driving.

7:21 p.m. 1000 block of Everett Street; Medical.

8:06 p.m. Apple Street; Communication complaint.

8:12 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

9:59 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

Friday, Sept. 9

12:16 a.m. 400 block of Onstead Street; Suspicious person.

12:43 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

3:56 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.