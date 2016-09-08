Morgan City Police radio logs for Sept. 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

6:18 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Crash.

7:45 a.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

8:20 a.m. Greenwood Street; Lost property.

8:50 a.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Criminal trespassing.

8:54 a.m. La. 182 East; Crash.

10:37 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Theft.

11:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

11:51 a.m. Roderick and Chennault streets; Reckless driver.

12:26 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.

12:33 p.m. 800 block of Florida Street; Animal complaint.

12:58 p.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Animal complaint.

1:35 p.m. Stephensville; Assistance.

1:57 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Traffic complaint.

2:50 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Crash.

3:35 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Traffic complaint.

3:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:46 p.m. Berwick; Be on the lookout.

6:10 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Public intoxication.

6:55 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

7 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Suspicious person.

7:22 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Arrest.

8:02 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

9:51 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Communication complaint.

10:53 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Arrest.

11:04 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

Thursday, Sept. 8

12:05 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Battery.

12:16 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

12:20 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Found property.

12:36 a.m. 200 block of Leona Street; Suspicious person.

4:07 a.m. Federal Avenue and Egle Street; Arrest.