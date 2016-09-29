Morgan City Police radio logs for Sept. 29
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
6:07 a.m. 200 block of Oregon Street, Berwick; Assistance.
7:29 a.m. Justa Street near Karen Drive; Animal complaint.
9:44 a.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.
11:52 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Hang up call.
12:20 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Remove subject.
12:24 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
1:46 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Arrest.
2:53 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Remove subject.
3:03 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.
3:08 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.
3:23 p.m. 200 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
4:32 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Investigation.
6:32 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Traffic incident.
6:36 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
8:47 p.m. Second and Adams streets; Reckless driving.
8:51 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
9:34 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Frequent patrols.
11:34 p.m. Jennie and Chestnut drives; Suspicious person.
Thursday, Sept. 29
12:09 a.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Suspicious person.
12:14 a.m. 100 block of Friendship Alley; Assistance.
12:37 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
2:26 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
