Morgan City Police radio logs for Sept. 12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 9

8:10 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

8:22 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

8:29 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Disturbance.

9:01 a.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Crash.

9:16 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Second Street; Stalled vehicle.

9:54 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

10:08 a.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Animal complaint.

10:37 a.m. La. 70; Traffic complaint.

10:49 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

12 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Poncio Street; Traffic stop/arrest.

12:02 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Traffic complaint.

12:47 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

12:58 p.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Alarm.

1:06 p.m. 1100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

1:33 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.

2:15 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

2:39 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and David Drive; Crash.

2:59 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Traffic complaint.

3:35 p.m. La. 70; Assistance.

4:12 p.m. 2600 block of Hemlock Street; Crash.

4:12 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Indecent behavior.

4:40 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

4:42 p.m. La. 70; Traffic complaint.

5:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:26 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Assistance.

5:51 p.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Medical.

5:53 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical.

6:48 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Removal of subjects.

7:43 p.m. 100 block of Third Street; Medical.

9:55 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.

10:54 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

11:10 p.m. 1400 block of Front Street; Welfare concern.

11:21 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

Saturday, Sept. 10

2:24 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Disturbance.

2:40 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

2:42 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

3 a.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Medical.

3:25 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

3:32 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Officer stand by.

6:05 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Theft.

8:18 a.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Animal complaint.

8:59 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Theft.

11:24 a.m. 1800 block of West Garner Street; Disturbance.

12:16 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.

12:36 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.

1:01 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

1:17 p.m. Eleventh Street and Railroad Avenue; Misuse of 911.

2:29 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

3:21 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

3:31 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Animal complaint.

3:46 p.m. Sixth Street and Levee Road; Criminal damage to property.

4:16 p.m. 4800 block of La. 182; Assistance.

4:28 p.m. Glenwood Street; Building Check.

5:07 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

7:52 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.

9:04 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Animal.

9:50 p.m. Marquis Manor; Medical.

10:27 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

11:15 p.m. 7500 block of Park Street; Loud music.

11:23 p.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Complaint.

11:28 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:58 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

11:59 p.m. 2000 block of Cedar Street; Removal of subject.

Sunday, Sept. 11

12:57 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

1:27 a.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Removal of subject.

1:40 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.

2:49 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

3:46 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

4:28 a.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Loud music.

4:46 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

8:30 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Medical.

9:58 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Battery.

10:17 a.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

11:36 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Animal complaint.

12:20 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Welfare concern.

12:22 p.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Stand by.

12:49 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard Blvd; Hang up call.

12:56 p.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Remove subject.

1:44 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Medical.

2:17 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

2:53 p.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Utility complaint.

3:19 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Utility complaint.

4:16 p.m. 300 block of Brownell Homes; Warrant arrest.

4:38 p.m. Greenwood and Fifth streets; Arrest.

5:01 p.m. La. 70-U.S. 90 junction; Vehicle accident.

6:13 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

6:49 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Phone harassment.

8:24 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 hang up.

10:15 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Loud music.

11:46 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Animal.

Monday, Sept. 12

12:03 a.m. 1200 block of Hickory Street; Suspicious vehicle.