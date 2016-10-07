Morgan City Police radio logs for Oct. 7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 6

6:54 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

6:59 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

7:29 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

7:46 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Theft.

8:24 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.

9:43 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.

9:44 a.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

10:02 a.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Reckless driving.

10:07 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

10:24 a.m. 1500 block of Ellzey Street; Medical.

12:04 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Complaint.

3:08 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Complaint.

3:55 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:58 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

4:04 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

4:35 p.m. Ditch Street and La. 182; Complaint.

5 p.m. 1900 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

5:03 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious person.

6:10 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

6:55 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.

7:51 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

8:01 p.m. 2000 block of Alison Street; Juvenile incident.

8:05 p.m. La. 70; Traffic incident.

8:34 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Complaint.

11:13 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Patrol.

Friday, Oct. 7

12:26 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Theft.

1:01 a.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.

2:09 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:24 a.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Complaint.

2:45 a.m. La. 182 and Everett Street; Traffic incident.

4:08 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Theft.