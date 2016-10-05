Morgan City Police radio logs for Oct. 5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

5:28 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.

7:55 a.m. Levee Road; Reckless driving.

9:17 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

12:03 p.m. 200 block of Leona Street; Disturbance.

12:11 p.m. 400 block of Kenneth Street; Accident.

1:26 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Medical.

2:13 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

3:51 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Medical.

4:22 p.m. 300 block of Eighth Street; Disturbance.

4:34 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

5:45 p.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

8 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Medical.

9:34 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Officer stand by.

10:21 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.

10:38 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

10:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:43 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

12:14 a.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Officer stand by.

12:34 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.

1:42 a.m. 900 block of Cottonwood Street; Disturbance.

3:33 a.m. 400 block of Leona Street; Medical.

5:07 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.