Morgan City Police radio logs for Oct. 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 30

6:09 a.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Burglary.

6:15 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

8:10 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

8:26 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

8:43 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.

10:11 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

11:09 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Fire.

11:26 a.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.

11:28 a.m. 400 block of Florida Street; Loud music.

11:53 a.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Patrol request.

11:57 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

12:04 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Greenwood Street; Crash.

1:06 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Patrol request.

1:18 p.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Disturbance.

1:36 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:22 p.m. 1400 block of Front Street; Patrol request.

3:08 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

4:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:17 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

4:25 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

5:06 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Be on the lookout.

5:57 p.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

6:06 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.

7 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Frequent patrols.

7:53 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:47 p.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Frequent patrols.

10 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Suspicious vehicle.

10:01 p.m. 1600 block of Cedar Street; Medical.

11:39 p.m. U.S. 90; Traffic incident.

Saturday, Oct. 1

1:14 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Suspicious person.

2:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

3:37 a.m. Greenwood and Fourth streets; Utilities.

3:39 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Fire.

8:12 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.

8:43 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

10:29 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Theft.

10:51 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.

10:55 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Traffic incident.

11:47 a.m. Kidd Street and Federal Avenue; Loud music.

12:46 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

1:30 p.m. Fig Street and Veterans Boulevard; Crash.

4:03 p.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Assistance.

4:21 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.

5:39 p.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Complaint.

5:47 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

7:09 p.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Accident.

7:46 p.m. 100 block of First Street; Complaint.

8:42 p.m. Front and Belanger streets; Suspicious vehicle.

8:53 p.m. 100 block of First Street; Criminal damage to property.

11:21 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Officer stand by.

11:45 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Medical.

Sunday, Oct. 2

12:03 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Medical.

12:08 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

12:24 a.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Frequent patrols.

12:36 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.

12:36 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

4:42 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.

6:21 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

6:33 p.m. Second and Brownell streets; Suspicious vehicle.

8:30 p.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Simple battery.

9:15 p.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Loud music.

9:38 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

10:47 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.

11:07 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

Monday, Oct. 3

1:56 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Complaint.