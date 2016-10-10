Morgan City Police radio logs for Oct. 10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Oct. 7

5:38 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Medical.

6 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Officer stand by.

6:20 p.m. U.S. 90 at Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.

6:56 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

7:09 p.m. Federal Avenue and Egle Street; Suspicious person.

7:54 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

9:41 p.m. 1500 block of Elm Street; Harassment.

11:02 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:33 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

11:57 p.m. Walnut Drive; Reckless driving.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Midnight; Sixth and Marguerite streets; Reckless driving.

1:40 a.m. Arkansas and Barrow streets; Medical.

1:46 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

3:27 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:42 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

6:21 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

8:44 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:08 a.m. Fig Street; Complaint

9:09 a.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Criminal damage to property.

9:23 a.m. 1000 block of First Street; Complaint.

9:23 a.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Crash.

9:33 a.m. 1000 block of First Street; Animal complaint.

10:18 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 open line.

10:44 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Narcotics complaint.

11:07 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Theft.

11:38 a.m. Laurel Street; Loud music.

11:41 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Crash.

2:04 p.m. Berwick; Traffic stop/arrest.

2:06 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Traffic complaint.

2:08 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Loud music.

4:05 p.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

4:25 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Telephone harassment.

4:58 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

6:24 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Medical.

7:28 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Suspicious person.

8:17 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Officer stand by.

9:10 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.

9:14 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

9:28 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:09 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Welfare concern.

11:48 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Frequent patrols.

Sunday, Oct. 9

12:37 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Disturbance.

12:48 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

1:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

2:07 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

3:12 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

3:51 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Remain after being forbidden.

7:12 a.m. 800 block of Canal Street; Telephone harassment.

8:18 a.m. Shaw Street; Animal complaint.

8:40 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Utilities.

9:35 a.m. 1000 block of Florence Street; Criminal damage to property.

10:44 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

10:51 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Civil issue.

Noon; 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.

12:25 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Utilities.

2:14 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Fire.

2:43 p.m. Justa Street; Juvenile complaint.

5:55 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Traffic incident.

8:54 p.m. Fourth and Maine streets; 911 hang up.

9:19 p.m. Levee Road and Fig Street; Traffic incident.

Monday, Oct. 10

4:34 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.