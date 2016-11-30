Morgan City Police radio logs for Nov. 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
7:02 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Juvenile problem.
8:24 a.m. Greenwood Street; Suspicious vehicle.
8:43 a.m. Veteran’s Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle.
8:53 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:59 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
9:01 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:11 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Avenue; Medical.
9:18 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical.
9:29 a.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Disturbance.
9:48 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Avenue; Disturbance.
11:21 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
1:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.
2:29 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.
4:20 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
4:33 p.m. 1100 McDermott Drive; Criminal damage to property.
4:51 p.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Suspicious vehicle.
5:40 p.m. 200 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.
9:14 p.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Suspicious person.
9:50 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Complaint.
11:39 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Suspicious activity.
11:49 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Suspicious activity.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
12:32 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
12:53 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
1:31 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Medical.
1:58 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Officer stand by.
2:05 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:25 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
3:45 a.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
4:32 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.
