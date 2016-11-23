Morgan City Police radio logs for Nov. 22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Nov. 21
5:39 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Medical.
6:14 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.
8:01 a.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; 911 hang up.
8:09 a.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Complaint.
8:09 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious vehicle.
9:48 a.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Medical.
11:54 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Lost and found.
12:53 p.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Disturbance.
1:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
1:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
2:28 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
3:01 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
3:39 p.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Medical.
3:46 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Complaint.
4:12 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Officer stand by.
4:12 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
4:26 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
4:35 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
4:52 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
6:55 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:23 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Medical.
8:29 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
10:44 p.m. 300 block of Robin Street; Disturbance.
10:46 p.m. Wren Street; Burglary.
11:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
11:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
12:33 a.m. Railroad Avenue; Stalled motorist.
1:17 a.m. 1900 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
2:30 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Disturbance.
3:23 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
