Morgan City Police radio logs for Nov. 21
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Nov. 18
6:53 a.m. Junction of U.S. 90 and La. 182; Stalled vehicle.
7:06 a.m. McDermott and Karen drives; Crash.
7:53 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
8:04 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Traffic incident.
8:52 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Medical.
8:57 a.m. Morgan City; Assistance.
9:38 a.m. 2000 block of Levee Road; 911 hang up.
9:59 a.m. 300 block of Cardinal Road; Medical.
11:38 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.
11:39 a.m. Orange Street; Narcotics.
12:13 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
1:10 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
1:17 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical.
1:27 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Drive; Officer stand by.
3:40 p.m. 100 block of St. Claire Street; Suspicious vehicle.
3:47 p.m. 1000 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
4 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Vehicle fire.
4:33 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
6:03 p.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Disturbance.
7:10 p.m. 2500 block of Maple Street; Alarm.
7:19 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Assistance.
7:59 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Accident.
8:14 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Frequent patrols.
8:39 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:44 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
9:05 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Frequent patrols.
9:10 p.m. Justa Street and La. 182; Suspicious activity.
9:46 p.m. 200 block of Levee Road; Suspicious activity.
11:34 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
11:49 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
Saturday, Nov. 19
12:42 a.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; 911 hang up.
1:04 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:17 a.m. 2600 block of Fir Street; Alarm.
6:38 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; 911 hang up call.
9:08 a.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Crash.
9:36 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil matter.
9:51 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:59 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.
11:04 a.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Medical.
11:49 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
1:32 p.m. Fig Street; Suspicious person.
1:59 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up call.
3:44 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Shoplifter.
5:52 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
6:52 p.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; 911 hang up.
7:26 p.m. 900 block of Chestnut Drive; Animal.
8:01 p.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Loud music.
10:21 p.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Harassment.
Sunday, Nov. 20
1:03 a.m. 3000 block of Carroll Street; Suspicious person.
1:41 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
2:19 a.m. 3000 block of Carroll Street; Suspicious person.
3:58 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
10:21 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Medical.
11:02 a.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Traffic incident.
11:15 a.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; 911 hang up call.
11:24 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Patrol request.
12:48 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Crash.
2:34 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
4:09 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious person.
4:20 p.m. 700 block of General McArthur Street; Complaint.
4:34 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.
4:46 p.m. 1000 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
6:04 p.m. Railroad and Federal avenues; Disturbance.
6:58 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
9:35 p.m. 100 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.
10 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Removal of subject.
- Log in to post comments