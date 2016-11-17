Morgan City Police radio logs for Nov. 17
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
6:29 a.m. Mayon Street near Onstead Street; Assistance.
7:12 a.m. Franklin Street near Sixth Street; Complaint.
8:07 a.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Medical.
8:17 a.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Medical.
8:42 a.m. La. 182 near Myrtle Street; Complaint.
9:34 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Assistance.
10:34 a.m. 600 block of Michigan Street; Complaint.
11:32 a.m. 100 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
11:40 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Animal Complaint.
12:44 p.m. Lawrence Park; Animal Complaint.
12:56 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Complaint.
1:07 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.
1:55 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Investigation.
2:08 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Assistance.
2:40 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Assistance.
3:03 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Assistance.
3:42 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Animal complaint.
4 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Medical.
4:02 p.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Complaint.
4:31 p.m. 300 block of Arkansas Street; Complaint.
4:48 p.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Complaint.
6:23 p.m. 130 block of Wren Street; Medical.
8:38 p.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Complaint.
9:46 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:23 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Patrol request.
10:53 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
11:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
Thursday, Nov. 17
2:56 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
