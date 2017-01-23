Morgan City Police radio logs for Jan. 23
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Jan. 20
7:35 a.m. U.S. 90; Assistance.
7:38 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
7:53 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.
8:03 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:24 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:54 a.m. 100 block of Brownell Homes; Complaint.
9:12 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical emergency.
9:25 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile.
11:19 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
11:31 a.m. 100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
Noon U.S. 90 eastbound Berwick; Assistance.
12:04 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.
12:45 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Standby.
1:26 p.m. 300 block of Arkansas Street; Animal complaint.
1:43 p.m. U.S. 90 eastbound Berwick; Complaint.
1:52 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.
2:12 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
2:48 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
4:20 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
5:56 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Assistance.
6:44 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Juvenile complaint.
6:54 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:31 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.
7:52 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
8:33 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
8:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Prisoner transfer.
9:50 p.m. n Third Street; Narcotics complaint.
10:07 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Theft.
10:31 p.m. Mallard & Robin Streets; Loud music.
Saturday, Jan. 21
12:06 a.m. 1200 block of Fig Street; Remove subject.
12:18 a.m. U.S. 90 traffic; Complaint.
1:23 a.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Search warrant.
1:36 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.
6:42 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.
7:34 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
7:55 a.m. 100 block of Arizona Street; Medical.
8:18 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
8:53 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
8:59 a.m. Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
9:58 a.m. La. 182; Civil matter.
10:30 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:57 a.m. Glenwood Street; Officer standby .
11:27 a.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Animal Complaint.
12:33 p.m. Veteran's Boulevard; Complaint.
3:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:46 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
Sunday, Jan. 22
7:17 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Officer standby .
7:25 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Alarm.
7:48 a.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
8:01 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
8:18 a.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Complaint.
10:04 a.m. U.S. 90; Crash.
10:12 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Officer standby .
10:19 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Theft.
11:48 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Officer standby .
12:01 p.m. 700 block of Gen. Hodges Street; Medical.
1:24 p.m. Sixth Street; Disturbance.
1:49 p.m. 500 block of Lawrence Street; Alarm.
2:21 p.m. U.S. 90; Crash.
3:05 p.m. 700 block of Louisiana Avenue; Disturbance.
3:29 p.m. Greenwood Street; Battery.
5:10 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
5:57 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
7:48 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
8:37 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
8:39 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile complaint.
8:41 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
9:54 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Loud music.
10:03 p.m. 1000 block of Chestnut Street; Welfare concern.
11:47 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
Monday, Jan. 23
12:07 a.m. 700 block of Gen. Hodges Street; Officer standby .
1:04 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
1:48 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:38 a.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
