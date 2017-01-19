Morgan City Police radio logs for Jan. 19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
6:45 a.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Complaint.
8:36 a.m. U.S. 90; Traffic incident.
10:23 a.m. 1300 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.
Noon 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
12:20 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.
2:36 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Suspicious vehicle.
2:37 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
2:40 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.
6 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182, Disturbance.
6:22 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Medical.
7:56 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:27 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Patrol request.
Thursday, Jan. 19
12:14 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Medical.
12:43 a.m. 500block of Levee Street; Disturbance.
12:55 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Animal complaint.
1:37 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.
2:37 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Disturbance.
3:12 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Frequent patrol.
