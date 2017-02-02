Morgan City Police radio logs for Feb. 2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

7:25 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.

7:40 a.m. 1700 block of East Garner Street; Medical.

7:52 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

9 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Medical.

9:21 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

9:26 a.m. First Street and Railroad Avenue; Assistance.

9:27 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Warrant.

9:28 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:44 a.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Drive; Alarm.

10:56 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:44 a.m. 700 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:48 a.m. 600 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.

12:04 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.

12:13 p.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Complaint.

12:57 p.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.

1:06 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:28 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Medical.

1:49 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

2:28 p.m. Marquis Manor; Animal complaint.

2:43 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Crash.

3:25 p.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Animal complaint.

3:33 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Ditch Street; Complaint.

3:53 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Theft.

4:02 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problem.

4:37 p.m. Roderick and Justa streets; Complaint.

4:42 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.

5:43 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Suspicious vehicle.

5:56 p.m. Federal Avenue and Hilda Street; Lost and found.

6:29 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Suspicious vehicle.

6:56 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

7:30 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

8:13 p.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

9:39 p.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Suspicious vehicle.

11:23 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

Thursday, Feb. 2

2:43 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.