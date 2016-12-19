Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 19
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Dec. 15
7:27 a.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Complaint.
7:42 a.m. Levee Road; Complaint.
8:59 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Assistance.
9:13 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
9:33 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Animal complaint.
9:34 a.m. Glenwood Street; Assistance.
9:37 a.m. Sixth and Everett streets; Animal complaint.
9:41 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
10:16 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:10 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
11:27 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Avenue; Complaint.
12:04 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
2:11 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
2:36 p.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90; Traffic incident.
2:55 p.m. Bowman Street; Animal complaint.
3:11 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:20 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
3:50 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Complaint.
5:11 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Vehicle burglary.
5:19 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Assistance.
5:27 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
5:43 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
6:21 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Vehicle burglary.
6:37 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest
8:32 p.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.
9:37 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
10:29 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Hit and run.
10:54 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Disturbance.
Friday, Dec. 16
1:17 a.m. U.S. 90; Assistance.
1:38 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.
2:45 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
7:39 a.m. 700 block of General MacArthur Street; 911 hang up.
8:21 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.
9:52 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
9:58 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Cottonwood Street; Complaint.
10:01 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
1:37 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
1:48 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
2:02 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.
3:05 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.
3:44 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.
4:23 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
5:37 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
5:42 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Medical.
6:15 p.m. Sixth and Terrebonne streets; Hit and run.
7:06 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
7:26 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:36 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; 911 hang up call.
8:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
8:08 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Loud music.
8:22 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Removal of subject.
8:23 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Loud music.
8:26 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Loud music.
8:43 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical.
9:04 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Traffic incident.
10:05 p.m. 500 block of Eighth Street; Medical.
10:18 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.
10:46 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
Saturday, Dec. 17
1:16 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
1:33 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:37 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
1:50 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
2:29 a.m. Roderick and Catherine streets; Arrest.
2:45 a.m. Eleventh Street and La. 182; Arrest.
3:09 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
3:59 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Loud music.
4:30 a.m. La. 182 and Redwood Street; Arrest.
5:46 a.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.
6:19 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Suspicious activity.
10:18 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Frequent patrols.
11:06 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Criminal damage to property.
11:46 a.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Fire.
12:01 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
12:08 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Reckless driver.
1:50 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
2:14 p.m. 500 block of Lawrence Street; Officer stand by.
4 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
4:37 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Loud music.
6:07 p.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Arrest.
6:50 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Medical.
7:19 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Hit and run.
7:27 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Hit and run.
8:44 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Hit and run.
8:52 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Suspicious vehicle.
9:02 p.m. Pecos Street and La. 182; Arrest.
9:12 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.
9:41 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Alarm.
9:57 p.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.
10:19 p.m. 200 block of Barrow Street; Phone harassment.
10:36 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Phone harassment.
10:48 p.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Frequent patrols.
10:50 p.m. 100 block of Halsey Street; Frequent patrols.
11:08 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
11:19 p.m. Glenwood Avenue; Alarm.
Sunday, Dec. 18
12:11 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Myrtle Street; Arrest.
12:57 a.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:26 a.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Arrest.
2:42 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Removal of subject.
2:52 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.
5:49 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
6:14 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Officer stand by.
7:46 a.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Suspicious person.
8:17 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
8:54 a.m. 500 block of Florida Street; Fire.
9:26 a.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
10:13 a.m. 1600 block of Filmore Street; Animal.
11:01 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Officer stand by.
12:35 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.
3:05 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 hang up.
3:13 p.m. 600 block of Maine Street; Complaint.
3:36 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
4:51 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
5:23 p.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
7:01 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.
9:07 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
9:11 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.
9:16 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
10:15 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.
10:39 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Medical.
Monday, Dec. 19
2:55 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Medical.
3:04 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
- Log in to post comments