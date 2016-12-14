Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Sunday, Dec. 11

4:38 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

5:09 p.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.

5:37 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

6:09 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Lost and found property.

6:43 p.m. Marguerite and Ninth streets; Stalled vehicle.

6:50 p.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Civil matter.

8:15 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

8:43 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Crash.

9:27 p.m. 100 block of Poncio Street; Medical.

4:32 a.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.

7:24 a.m. 100 block of Front Street; Animal complaint.

7:25 a.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Hit and run.

8:19 a.m. 300 block of Julia Street; Alarm.

9:51 a.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.

10:47 a.m. 100 block of Third Street; Complaint.

11:16 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

2:20 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

Monday, Dec. 12

7:26 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Medical.

8:37 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:14 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Animal.

9:43 a.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

9:51 a.m. Fifth and Kentucky streets; Disturbance.

10:37 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

10:40 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Forgery.

10:51 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.

12:38 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Traffic incident.

12:59 p.m. Roderick Street and La. 182; Traffic incident.

1:18 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Alarm.

1:59 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Forgery.

2:01 p.m. Martin Luther King and Victor II boulevards; Accident.

2:47 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Removal of subject.

2:58 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Harassment.

3:01 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Civil matter.

5:04 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

6:19 p.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.

6:21 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

6:28 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

6:33 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

6:41 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problem.

7:23 p.m. 600 block of Julia Street; Suspicious vehicle.

7:45 p.m. Youngs Road; Arrest.

9:07 p.m. Roderick Street; Suspicious vehicles.

9:55 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.

10:06 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Suspicious person.

10:14 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Phone harassment.

11:49 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

12:29 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

5:37 a.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue; Stalled vehicle.

6:01 a.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; 911 open line.

6:26 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Juvenile problems.

7:12 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

7:15 a.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Traffic incident.

7:50 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 open line.

9:20 a.m. 100 block of Arizona Street; Disturbance.

10:56 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.

11:20 a.m. Federal Avenue and Garber Street; Suspicious person.

11:34 a.m. 900 block of Levee Road; Officer stand by.

1 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Accident.

2:43 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.

3:17 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Theft.

4:35 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Disturbance.

5:29 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Removal of subject.

5:34 p.m. 600 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problems.

6:08 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

6:21 p.m. Duke and Ninth streets; Crash.

7:07 p.m. 700 block of First Street; Loud music.

7:55 p.m. La. 182; Assistance.

8 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

9:11 p.m. Fifth Street; Hit and run.

9:16 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Suspicious person.

9:57 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

11:07 p.m. La. 182; Assistance.

11:09 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:44 p.m. 900 block of Clothilde Street; Medical.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

12:32 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assistance.

12:34 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:04 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:17 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:27 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:20 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Arrest.

3:40 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 hang up call.