Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

5:50 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.

6:51 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Alarm.

8:32 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

8:41 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:47 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

8:52 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Assistance.

10:14 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

11:23 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:25 a.m. 1200 Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

3:37 p.m. Glenwood Street; Traffic complaint.

3:37 p.m. La. 182 West; Assistance.

4:32 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

5:31 p.m. Arenz and Fourth streets; Hit and run.

5:56 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:13 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

6:33 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Telephone harassment.

7:48 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:10 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.

10:12 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

10:33 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Complaint.