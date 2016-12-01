Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 1
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
5:50 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.
6:51 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Alarm.
8:32 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
8:41 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:47 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
8:52 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Assistance.
10:14 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
11:23 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:25 a.m. 1200 Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
3:37 p.m. Glenwood Street; Traffic complaint.
3:37 p.m. La. 182 West; Assistance.
4:32 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
5:31 p.m. Arenz and Fourth streets; Hit and run.
5:56 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:13 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.
6:33 p.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Telephone harassment.
7:48 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:10 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Complaint.
10:12 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
10:33 p.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
- Log in to post comments