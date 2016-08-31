Morgan City Police radio logs for Aug. 31

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

6:17 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Suspicious person.

7:05 a.m. 500 block of Franklin Street; Reckless driving.

7:41 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

7:42 a.m. 1500 block of Ellzey Street; Animal complaint.

8:06 a.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious person.

9:26 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Hang up call.

Noon; 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

2:11 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.

2:41 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

2:46 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Alarm.

2:52 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Medical.

2:55 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

3 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.

3:33 p.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Drive; Disturbance.

4:09 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.

4:32 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Stand by.

5:08 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

5:13 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

6:14 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:19 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:53 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Lost and found.

7:23 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.

7:26 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Lost and found.

7:32 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Suspicious subject.

7:42 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Illegal discharge of firearm.

9:41 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Narcotics complaint.

9:49 p.m. Greenwood and Second streets; Complaint.

10:05 p.m. La. 182 and Thorguson Drive; Assistance.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

1:10 a.m. Patti Drive; Assistance.