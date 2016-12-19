Morgan City man arrested for striking child

A 38-year-old Morgan City man was arrested Friday for striking a child several times with a belt, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Kevin Taylor, 38, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Friday on a charge for cruelty to a juvenile.

The Morgan City Police Department Detective Division received information from one of the local elementary schools regarding suspected child abuse. Detectives arrived and spoke to school officials.

According to reports, a student showed one of the teachers bruises on his legs received from being struck with a belt.

Detectives were able to locate the child's mother and informed her that boyfriend Kevin Taylor struck the child several times with a belt.

Detectives located Taylor at his residence and brought him into the Morgan City Police Department for questioning.

During the course of the investigation, Taylor did admit to striking the child with belt and had noticed the large marks and bruising that eventually appeared on the child. Taylor was placed under arrest, booked and incarcerated.

Taylor was released on bail set at $5,000.