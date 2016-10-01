(Updated) U.S. 90 in Jeanerette re-opened after liquid nitrogen spill

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, all lanes of travel east and west are now open on U.S. 90 in the Jeanerette area after a liquid nitrogen spill earlier in the morning had caused authorities to shut down the highway. The investigation has been turned over to Louisiana State Police Haz Mat, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

This morning, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a chemical spill off of U.S. 90 near Pepper Road in the Jeanerette area. All lanes of travel east and west including the service roads are closed. As of about 8 a.m. Saturday, all traffic was being diverted to La. 182 via Pepper Road in the west and La. 318 in the east. Louisiana State Police Haz Mat was on scene. The chemical was identified as liquid nitrogen.