Lt Alexander Barnes, above, suits up for a Weapons of Mass Destruction Radiological/Nuclear Responder Operations course recently held at the Bayou Cane Fire Department in July. The class, led by Department of Homeland Security certified instructors, trains emergency personnel to respond to radiological weapon of mass destruction incidents while mitigating the health risks to themselves and the public. Participants learned the fundamentals of radiation, its health effects, and terrorist use of radiological material. The group also received training on the characteristics and operation of radiological instrumentation and dosimeters, survey techniques, and operational considerations for the response to such an emergency incident.