Wheel House for Sept. 20

SENIOR CITIZENS

Lunch at Lee Chapel AME Church, Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. For info call 985-384-2636.

AGU SHOW CLOSING

Artists Guild Unlimited Annual Artists and Closing Reception 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at AGU Everett Street Gallery, Morgan City. All participating artists invited. Pictures of winners taken beginning with children and teens followed by adults.

AGU SHOW

Last two days to view Artists Guild Unlimited Annual Show and Sale is 1-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 21-22, at AGU Everett Street Gallery, Morgan City. Purchased art available for pick up 1-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Of commodities at St. John Lodge 11, 400 Barrow St., Morgan City, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Must bring valid ID and proof of residency. For info call 985-992-6505.

SACRED HEART THRIFT

Store, 304 South Railroad Ave., Morgan City, closed for floor refinishing until further notice. No drop offs at this time. Check church bulletin or Facebook for reopening date.

WHEEL HOUSE INFO

Items for the public service announcement column — Wheel House must now be submitted before 4 p.m. the day before expected publication. Online submissions should email lifestyles@daily-review.com and always include a contact name and morning-time phone number for verification and informational purposes.