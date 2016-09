SENIOR DINNERS

Sponsored by St. Mary Parish Council and St. Mary Community Action Agency at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at St. Mary Senior Citizen Center, home of St. Mary AARP, Chennault Street, Morgan City. Bingo for early birds at 10 a.m. Door prizes. For info call Carla Dartez or Ruth Naverre, 985-384-7446.