FALL PILGRIMAGE

Hosted by St. Joseph Church, 1011 First St., Patterson, to the Acadiana area on Saturday, Oct. 8. Includes visits to churches in Carencro, Grand Coteau, Opelousas, Washington, Shrine of St. John Berchmans and Charlene Richard’s grave. Cost: $95, covers charter bus fare, guided tours and supper. For info call Angela, 985-759-3154