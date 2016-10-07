Wheel House for Oct. 7

HOSPITAL AUXILIARY

Of Morgan City meeting 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Teche Regional Medical Center cafeteria.

PACK THE PEWS

With Pink Program at St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D. St., Patterson, 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Sponsored by Pastor’s Aide Ministry in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Theme: “You Will Never Fight Alone for The Lord is With Thee.” Cancer survivors and public invited.

WOMEN IN RED

Program at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Guest speaker Pearl Barnes Rack, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Franklin. Theme: “Women of Worship Looking unto Jesus, the Author and Finisher of Our Faith.” Public invited.