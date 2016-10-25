Wheel House for Oct. 25

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Liz Rogers Memorial Special Olympics Bowling Tournament 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Charlie’s Lanes, Morgan City. St. Mary Parish students of all ages competing. Public invited to cheer on the students.

REVIVAL SERVICES

At Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Evangelist Tim Winters. Public invited.

HOME TOUR

“Spirt of Homes Tour” sponsored by St. Mary Outreach 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Cost $20, tickets limited to 100 patrons and only sold in advance. Includes eight homes — four in Berwick and four in Morgan City. Also, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission to an Antique Show at Latin Corner, Morgan City, with a portion of proceeds from the show and food sold benefiting St. Mary Outreach. For tour tickets call St. Mary Outreach, 985-385-0525; Erin, 985-397-2994 or Nancy, 985-498-0225.