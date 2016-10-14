Wheel House for Oct. 14

GOSPEL BENE-FEST

Benefit for Betty Young Duchan to help defray medical expenses at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Siracusa Recreation Building. Features various choirs, groups and praise dancers. Free admission. Food sold (no outside food or drink). Sponsored by Gospel Truth Ministries.

LITTLE ZION

Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, celebrating the Rev. W.J. Otis’ 34-year anniversary at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Public invited.

SPAGHETTI

Dinner sold by First United Methodist Church, 109 Gilmore Drive, Berwick, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Dine in or take out. Menu: meatball spaghetti, green salad and garlic bread. Cost $7. Baked goods and drinks sold.