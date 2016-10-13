Home / News

Wheel House for Oct. 13

Thu, 2016-10-13 11:38

FOOD DRIVE
By Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., for its Hope and Love Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry set 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15. Any meats and non-perishables may be dropped off at the church.

PINK GAME
Morgan City Junior High School’s Paint the Gym Pink fundraiser volleyball game 4 p.m. Oct. 17 is MCJHS vs. Berwick Junior High. Admission: $3, adults; $2, students. Benefits Miles Perret Cancer Services.

NIGHT OUT
Bayou Vista National Night Out Against Crime 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Bayou Vista Community Center. Free event features food, music, kids’ activities and more. Also a Domestic Violence Awareness candlelight vigil by Chez Hope set at 7:30 p.m. in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Guest speaker Tiffany Dupas.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media