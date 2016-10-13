Wheel House for Oct. 13

FOOD DRIVE

By Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., for its Hope and Love Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry set 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15. Any meats and non-perishables may be dropped off at the church.

PINK GAME

Morgan City Junior High School’s Paint the Gym Pink fundraiser volleyball game 4 p.m. Oct. 17 is MCJHS vs. Berwick Junior High. Admission: $3, adults; $2, students. Benefits Miles Perret Cancer Services.

NIGHT OUT

Bayou Vista National Night Out Against Crime 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Bayou Vista Community Center. Free event features food, music, kids’ activities and more. Also a Domestic Violence Awareness candlelight vigil by Chez Hope set at 7:30 p.m. in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Guest speaker Tiffany Dupas.