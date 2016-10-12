Wheel House for Oct. 12

ZION CHAPEL

AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson, Pastor’s Appreciation Program 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Guest speaker the Rev. Patrick Bell, Nelson Chapel AME Church, Napoleonville.

BERWICK HOUSING

Authority taking applications for public housing 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Must bring: birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of household, proof of income and photo ID for all members over 18. For info call 985-385-1546.

PECANS

St. Mary Center of Hope, 100 Missouri St., is cracking pecans and also peels pecans. Costs: cracked only, 50 cents a pound; cracked and shelled, 75 cents a pound; cracked and peeled, $2 a pound.

BARGAIN STORE

St. Mary Center of Hope Bargain Store now located at 1502 Main St., Franklin. Hours (starting Oct. 17): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

COH RAFFLE

St. Mary Center of Hope Annual Raffle tickets available from any client, staff or board member, at Center of Hope, 100 Missouri St., Centerville, and Center of Hope Bargain Store, 1502 Main St., Franklin. For info call 337-836-9445.

CAA ROYALTY

St. Mary Community Action Agency celebrating 50 years of service to children, families and community by inviting all St. Mary Mr. and Ms. CAA past royalty to participate in the 50th annual celebration at Cypress Bayou Casino’s Pavilion 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017. If interested call 337-828-5703.