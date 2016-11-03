Wheel House for Nov. 3

REVIVAL

At First United Pentecostal Church, 3667 Sixth St., Berwick, 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Guest speaker Ercel Clark. Public invited. For info call 985-384-3823.

PEARL HARBOR 5K

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4222 Remember Pearl Harbor 5K Run/Fun Run set 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Lawrence Park, Morgan City. Run marks the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Cost: $25, 5K; $20, fun run. Pre-register by Nov. 23 for a T-shirt. For info call 985-385-2474 or email vfwpost4222@aol.com.